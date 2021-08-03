MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened moments after midnight at a home on the 2300 block of Dupont Avenue North, in the city’s Hawthorne neighborhood.
Responding officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not breathing. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and brought the man to North Memorial Health, where he later died.
The man’s name has yet to be released.
Officers spoke with the 911 caller and believe the shooting happened following a dispute inside the home. The victim was the only person shot, and the suspect fled the area. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be left online.
