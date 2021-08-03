MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Face coverings will again be required inside Ramsey County facilities.
According to Ramsey County officials, the face covering guidance goes into effect Wednesday.
In June, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved easing requirements for face coverings at most Ramsey County facilities as COVID-19 cases began dropping significantly and the positivity rate fell below the “caution” status.
The decision to go back to more strict mask requirement comes as the Delta variant surges in the state and across the country, leading many places to reinstate mask policies. Duluth officials also announced Tuesday that mask will again be required for city workers and visitors inside city buildings beginning Wednesday.
The University of Minnesota has already reinstated an indoor face mask requirement. Retailers Target and Cub Foods both announced some employees will be required to wear face masks.
