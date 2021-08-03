MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her ex-husband, whose body was discovered buried in the backyard of their home.

St. Paul police say officers arrested the 40-year-old woman Saturday on suspicion of murder. She’s suspected of killing 50-year-old Kou Yang; his body was found on the 1100 block of Kennard Street on Saturday.

On Monday, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says it filed second-degree murder charges against the victim’s ex-wife, Karina See Her.

Yang was reported missing by family members on July 23 after he was not seen since July 3.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors noticed a bad smell coming from Yang and Her’s backyard garden a short time after July 5 and the smell lasted for a week.

Yang’s body was later discovered buried in the backyard under a shed, according to police, and he had two bullet holes to the back of his head. He was wrapped in some sort of material.

Investigators also found blood on the walls inside the house, which had been painted over.

Her and Yang’s marriage was officially dissolved in late February. In an interview with investigators, Her said she lived with Yang while they worked on the house before putting it up for sale. She said that they were planning on going their separate ways after selling the house, the complaint said.

Police said that she told them twice that Yang was going to Oklahoma to see family and use marijuana. She also gave conflicting stories about where Yang slept in the house, saying he slept in the kids’ room, the room next to the bathroom, and also in the basement.

She told investigators that she thought Yang left the home in an Uber or with a friend since all his vehicles were left at the house.

Her’s bail has been set at $2 million. If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.