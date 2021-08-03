MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired Taurean Prince from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Ricky Rubio.
Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the exchange Tuesday morning. Along with Prince, the Timberwolves will also receive a 2022 second-round pick and cash considerations from the Cavaliers.
Welcome to Minnesota, @taureanprince 🐺
Full release » https://t.co/qDSLfUWsfu pic.twitter.com/LhRv548fDR
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 3, 2021
Prince, 27, has played six NBA seasons and appeared in 301 regular season games, averaging 11.3 points, 41.1% shooting and 4.2 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 power forward played in 29 games with the Cavaliers.
“He saw his best season come with the Hawks during the 2017-18 season, in which he saw action in all 82 games while averaging a career-best 14.1 points on 42.6% shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game,” the Timberwolves said in a release.
The Timberwolves drafted Rubio with the fifth pick in the 2009 draft, then traded him to the Utah Jazz in 2017. He returned to Minnesota in 2020.
Last season, Rubio averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 assists a game.
For everything…
Thank you, Ricky. pic.twitter.com/y8MLif9i0d
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 3, 2021
