MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grand jury in Texas on Tuesday indicted Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney on a felony assault charge.
Documents filed in Dallas County allege Gladney did “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly cause bodily injury” to his girlfriend on April 2. The indictment alleges Gladney choked the woman.
Sources told KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth that Gladney was upset by the woman’s text messages and demanded to see her phone. Sources said she threw the phone out the window, and after Gladney stopped to retrieve it, the woman said he started hitting her.
They returned to an apartment complex, where the woman said Gladney tried to strangle her.
When Gladney was arrested, the Vikings said they were “aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information.” WCCO has reached out to the team for comment on Gladney’s indictment.
The Vikings drafted Gladney in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played college ball at Texas Christian University. He played in all 16 games his rookie year, starting 15 of them.
