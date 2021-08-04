MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m., a motorist in a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on the interstate near Franklin Avenue when the vehicle rolled due to “poor driving behavior,” according to the state patrol. The driver, a 47-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died.
The passenger, a 64-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, which caused traffic delays on the interstate.
