MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chase the police dog is the pride of Hibbing after winning a reality TV show.
The Hibbing Police Department K-9, along with Officer Joey Burns, won this season’s “America’s Top Dog” on A&E. Burns made the announcement Wednesday on Chase’s Instagram page.
Along with the bragging rights, Chase and Burns took home a $20,000 prize.
