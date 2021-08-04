MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chase the police dog is the pride of Hibbing after winning a reality TV show.

The Hibbing Police Department K-9, along with Officer Joey Burns, won this season’s “America’s Top Dog” on A&E. Burns made the announcement Wednesday on Chase’s Instagram page.

Along with the bragging rights, Chase and Burns took home a $20,000 prize.