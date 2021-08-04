MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is hospitalized after being shot Wednesday evening in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

The man was struck in his “lower extremities,” according to police, at about 5:19 p.m. on the 2200 block of Elliot Avenue South.

Police say the victim has not been cooperating in their investigation. It’s not clear if they’ve zeroed in yet on a suspect.