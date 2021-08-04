MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is hospitalized after being shot Wednesday evening in the Ventura Village neighborhood.
The man was struck in his “lower extremities,” according to police, at about 5:19 p.m. on the 2200 block of Elliot Avenue South.
Police say the victim has not been cooperating in their investigation. It’s not clear if they’ve zeroed in yet on a suspect.
More On WCCO.com:
- Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves Minneapolis After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- ‘It Is Awesome’: At St. Paul’s Interact, Artists With Disabilities Are Excited To Create Together Again
- Vikings Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rate In NFL