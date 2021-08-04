MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Minnesota Twins continue to trudge through one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, the team is already trying to get fans excited about next year.
The Twins announced their 2022 schedule Wednesday. Opening Day is March 31 on the road against the Chicago White Sox. Home Opener is April 7 against the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 p.m.
The 2022 All-Star Break is scheduled for July 18-21, and the Twins’ regular season is set to wrap Sept. 1 in Detroit against the Tigers.
The Twins said that all weekday night games will have first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m., a change from previous years.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Twins’ record sits at 45-62, last in the American League Central division. At the trade deadline, two-time All-Star pitcher José Berríos was shipped to the Toronto Blue Jays for two pitching prospects. The team also traded slugger Nelson Cruz and two other pitchers — J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles.
Despite the down season, the Twins are only a year removed from a division title.
Click here to see the full 2022 schedule.
