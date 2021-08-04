MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Bancorp is delaying the return of most employees to its downtown Minneapolis offices.
A spokesperson with the Minneapolis-based company tells WCCO Wednesday that the return is now pushed back to “sometime in the fourth quarter.” The original return date for most employees was Sept. 7. Employees will be given a head’s up about the return one month beforehand.
U.S. Bancorp’s decision comes as COVID-19’s more-infectious Delta variant continues to spread across Minnesota and the country, driving up new cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates.
Numerous Minnesota cities, institutions and businesses have changed their COVID-19 policies in the past few days. Minneapolis and St. Paul are recommending the use of masks indoors, and government workers are now required to wear them. Health care companies Allina Health and M Health Fairview are mandating vaccinations for employees, and the University of Minnesota is requiring masks be worn by all indoors on its campuses.
The Minnesota Department of Health says almost 70% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
