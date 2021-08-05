MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people are dead after a head-on crash late Wednesday morning northeast of Lake Mille Lacs.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist in a Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Highway 65 near Highway 27 in White Pine Township. Just before noon, the motorist went into the northbound lane to pass a minivan in front of it, and then collided with a northbound Toyota Rav4.
The driver of the Toyota Rav4, 75-year-old Sandra Lee Erickson-Brown from Jacobson, was killed. Her passenger, 84-year-old Wayne Emanuel Brown from Jacobson, also died in the crash.
The condition of the 23-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry, who’s from Brooklyn Park, has not been released. The driver of the minivan was not hurt.
The state patrol is investigating.
More On WCCO.com:
- More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads
- COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note
- ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter
- At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs