MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future may involve a charging station in your garage.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday that says half of all new vehicles sold in the United States should be electric by 2030.

Right now, electric vehicles make up just 2% of new car sales.

“We just have to move and we have to move fast,” Biden said.

The move is welcomed news at GS Motors in Hopkins. They exclusively sell used electric vehicles, and owner Pavel Ihnatovich said they’re busier than ever now partially due to used car shortages, but also because of growing interest in electric vehicles.

“I think it’s a very realistic plan with a very healthy time frame,” Ihnatovich said. “Ten years for this industry is a lot of time to evolve.”

He thinks each year will bring better technology, more charging infrastructure and lower costs — attracting Minnesota buyers.

“They’re just making more and more sense and I think it’s realistic,” Ihnatovich said.

Scott Lambert is president of the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association, which represents more than 400 new car dealerships across the state.

“Dealers are all-in for the coming electric age,” Lambert said.

He says there’s excitement around the president’s plan, though he thinks infrastructure and incentives will be needed.

“It’s aspirational. It’s a free market approach,” Lambert said. “It’s going to be a stretch, honestly, to get the 50% new car sales by 2030. It’s going to take incentives, it’s going to take an infrastructure. Minnesota’s infrastructure is not ready to handle that many electric cars right now, and we have to get serious about building out infrastructure, as does the rest of the country.”

But the Clean Cars Standards recently enacted by the Walz administration requires dealers to put more EVs on lots even sooner — something Lambert says there’s not demand for yet in Minnesota.

“There are just a few realities right now that temper sales, but we think we can get past them over time,” Lambert said. “It’s doable, but we all need to be working together on it.”

The Clean Car Standards in Minnesota kick in well before 2030 and require manufacturers to provide vehicles with lower emissions to Minnesota, and for dealers to have more ultra-low or zero emissions cars for sale on their lots.

Read President Biden’s full executive order below:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and in order to promote the interests of American workers, businesses, consumers, and communities, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Policy. America must lead the world on clean and efficient cars and trucks. That means bolstering our domestic market by setting a goal that 50 percent of all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in 2030 be zero-emission vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles. My Administration will prioritize setting clear standards, expanding key infrastructure, spurring critical innovation, and investing in the American autoworker. This will allow us to boost jobs — with good pay and benefits — across the United States along the full supply chain for the automotive sector, from parts and equipment manufacturing to final assembly.

It is the policy of my Administration to advance these objectives in order to improve our economy and public health, boost energy security, secure consumer savings, advance environmental justice, and address the climate crisis.

Sec. 2. Light-, Medium-, and Certain Heavy-Duty Vehicles Multi-Pollutant and Fuel Economy Standards for 2027 and Later.

(a) The Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider beginning work on a rulemaking under the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. 7401-7671q) to establish new multi-pollutant emissions standards, including for greenhouse gas emissions, for light- and medium-duty vehicles beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2030.

(b) The Secretary of Transportation shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider beginning work on a rulemaking under the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (Public Law 110-140, 121 Stat. 1492) (EISA) to establish new fuel economy standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2030.

(c) The Secretary of Transportation shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider beginning work on a rulemaking under EISA to establish new fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans beginning with model year 2028 and extending through and including at least model year 2030.

Sec. 3. Heavy-Duty Engines and Vehicles Multi-Pollutant Standards for 2027 and Later. (a) The Administrator of the EPA shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider beginning work on a rulemaking under the Clean Air Act to establish new oxides of nitrogen standards for heavy-duty engines and vehicles beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2030.

(b) The Administrator of the EPA shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, and in consideration of the role that zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles might have in reducing emissions from certain market segments, consider updating the existing greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty engines and vehicles beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2029.

Sec. 4. Medium- and Heavy-Duty Engines and Vehicles Greenhouse Gas and Fuel Efficiency Standards as Soon as 2030 and Later. (a) The Administrator of the EPA shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider beginning work on a rulemaking under the Clean Air Act to establish new greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty engines and vehicles to begin as soon as model year 2030.

(b) The Secretary of Transportation shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider beginning work on a rulemaking under EISA to establish new fuel efficiency standards for medium- and heavy-duty engines and vehicles to begin as soon as model year 2030.

Sec. 5. Rulemaking Targets. (a) With respect to the rulemaking described in section 3(a) of this order, the Administrator of the EPA shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking by January 2022 and any final rulemaking by December 2022.

(b) With respect to the other rulemakings described in section 2 and section 4 of this order, the Secretary of Transportation and the Administrator of the EPA shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider issuing any final rulemakings no later than July 2024.

Sec. 6. Coordination and Engagement. (a) The Secretary of Transportation and the Administrator of the EPA shall coordinate, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, during the consideration of any rulemakings pursuant to this order.

(b) The Secretary of Transportation and the Administrator of the EPA shall consult with the Secretaries of Commerce, Labor, and Energy on ways to achieve the goals laid out in section 1 of this order, to accelerate innovation and manufacturing in the automotive sector, to strengthen the domestic supply chain for that sector, and to grow jobs that provide good pay and benefits.

(c) Given the significant expertise and historical leadership demonstrated by the State of California with respect to establishing emissions standards for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles, the Administrator of the EPA shall coordinate the agency’s activities pursuant to sections 2 through 4 of this order, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, with the State of California as well as other States that are leading the way in reducing vehicle emissions, including by adopting California’s standards.

(d) In carrying out any of the actions described in this order, the Secretary of Transportation and the Administrator of the EPA shall seek input from a diverse range of stakeholders, including representatives from labor unions, States, industry, environmental justice organizations, and public health experts.

Sec. 7. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

