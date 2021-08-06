MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Gold Medalist, Golden Gophers, Olympics, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist after a stunning comeback finish Friday morning.

Steveson, 21, performed two takedowns in 20 seconds to win the gold in the final seconds in Tokyo.

Steveson faced Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling. After earning the gold, Steveson did a backflip to celebrate.

(credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“Congrats to the Olympic gold medalist on a thrilling win and an unbelievable ride this year,” the university said in a tweet.

USA’s Gable Dan Steveson celebrates his gold medal victory against Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in their men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling final match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Steveson is an Apple Valley native and went to Apple Valley High School before going to the University of Minnesota.