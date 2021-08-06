MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist after a stunning comeback finish Friday morning.
Steveson, 21, performed two takedowns in 20 seconds to win the gold in the final seconds in Tokyo.
WHAT JUST HAPPENED! 🥇@GableSteveson grabs the GOLD as time expires. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/yqMc3wbXsu
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021
Steveson faced Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling. After earning the gold, Steveson did a backflip to celebrate.
“Congrats to the Olympic gold medalist on a thrilling win and an unbelievable ride this year,” the university said in a tweet.
Steveson is an Apple Valley native and went to Apple Valley High School before going to the University of Minnesota.
