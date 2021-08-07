MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A small air craft crashed into an unoccupied home in Victoria this evening around 5:40 p.m., according to MnDOT.
Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Steiger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive as first responders tend to the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating the crash and the FAA are assisting. Both groups confirmed the aircraft was a single-engine Mooney M20.
According to the FAA, the flight departed from Alexandria Municipal Airport and was heading to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.
There are currently no reports of people on the ground being injured.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.