MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Minneapolis Saturday night.
Police say someone in a car shot at a group of people outside a business near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North just after 9 p.m.
A man in his 30s was taken to North Memorial Health in grave condition. He later died at the hospital.
Another man in his 30s showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Police are looking for the shooter.
