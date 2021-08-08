MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Police say someone in a car shot at a group of people outside a business near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North just after 9 p.m.

A man in his 30s was taken to North Memorial Health in grave condition. He later died at the hospital.

Another man in his 30s showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are looking for the shooter.