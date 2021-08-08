MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening on 12th and East Lake Street.
According to MPD, officers arrived on the scene around 5:17 p.m. and located an adult male in his 30’s in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police provided immediate aid and later transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Police say they believe that a dispute between two or more people escalated into gunfire.
The incident is an ongoing investigation.