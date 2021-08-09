MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A man was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in St. Cloud Monday afternoon, police said.
According to the St. Cloud police, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.
When police arrived they located a 54-year-old St. Cloud man with several “knife-related injuries.” The victim was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers identified the suspect as a 60-year-old St. Cloud man and took him into custody without incident.
Police believe the suspect and the victim got into an argument over some property. The argument then escalated into a physical altercation where the suspect assaulted the victim with a knife.
The suspect was transported to Stearns County Jail awaiting charges of assault.