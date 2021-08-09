MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Canada, Canadian Border, COVID In Minnesota, COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian border is reopening to Americans on Monday.

For the last 16 months, the northern border has been closed, devastating businesses and communities in northern Minnesota that rely on tourism.

In order to enter Canada, American travelers must be fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of travel.

Those wanting to travel into Canada from Minnesota will experience a lengthy wait time, however. Canadian officials say a seven-hour wait time is expected at the crossing at International Falls.

Other border crossing locations are experiencing no delays or minimal wait times.

Vaccinated Canadians won’t be able to travel into the United States until Aug. 21.