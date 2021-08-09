ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — Search teams are out in Isanti for the fourth day, hoping to find a missing woman, Amanda Vangrinsven.

Investigators say that the 32-year-old was last seen Thursday at the Isanti VFW. She did not show up for work on Friday.

Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers searched for Vangrinsven and any clues that might lead to her whereabouts.

According to police, Vangrinsven left her workplace at the Isanti VFW with somebody on Thursday. The two went out to Dugout Bar in Bethel.

Investigators say they were told Vangrinsven was dropped back off at the VFW on Thursday night. She did not show up for work on Friday but her vehicle was still parked outside of the establishment.

Authorities say her phone is turned off.

No information has been released on the person who was with Vangrinsven before she disappeared. That individual is under investigation.

Volunteers say they’ll continue to search until they can bring Vangrinsven home.

“She might be gone for a night but she always checks in right away in the morning,” said Nathan Kadlec, who is leading the search effort. “This is very concerning.”

With hundreds of acres left to search, additional volunteers are needed. Donations of food and drinks are also accepted.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Vangrinsven is asked to call the Isanti Police Department at 763-444-4761.