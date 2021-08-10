MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The jury will be anonymous and partially sequestered in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright.

According to court documents filed in Hennepin County Court Tuesday, Judge Regina Chu has ruled that no identifying information can be released to the public about potential and selected jurors.

“At the conclusion of deliberations, jurors’ names and some contact information shall be made public only by the Court and on a date designated by the Court in a subsequent written order,” Chu ruled.

The judge said the court can restrict access to juror information if the jury needs protection from external threats.

Chu says the jury will be partially sequestered during the trial, but if that plan “proves ineffective” the court may order a full sequestration. The jury will be fully sequestered during deliberations.

Chu also issued an order on peremptory challenges. During jury selection, the defense will be allowed five peremptory challenges, and the state will get three.

Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, fatally shot Wright, father of a young son, on April 11 after a traffic stop. Police have said Wright was pulled over for expired tags, but officers sought to arrest him after discovering an outstanding warrant.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said he believes Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright instead of her handgun. Body camera video shows her shouting “Taser!” multiple times before firing.

The city’s police chief also resigned after Wright’s death, and the City Council fired the city manager.