MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man was found guilty Monday of multiple charges stemming from a 2019 sexual assault.
A jury found 26-year-old Kenyatta Buckles guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree aggravated robbery, kidnapping, being a felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree assault, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
The criminal complaint states Buckles was impersonating a man on an app and arranged to meet up with a woman in south Minneapolis.
When the woman arrived, Buckles covered her mouth and pointed a gun at her stomach, forcing her into an alleyway and taking her phone.
Buckles then sexually assaulted the victim and made her record it on her phone before taking the phone and running away, according to the complaint.
Police spoke to the woman, who gave a description of Buckles. Officers found him in a car at his apartment building. The complaint states they found a gun and the woman’s cellphone in his apartment.
Police spoke to the woman, who gave a description of Buckles. Officers found him in a car at his apartment building. The complaint states they found a gun and the woman's cellphone in his apartment.

They also found "multiple phones that connected him to previous rapes." Monday's conviction was the conclusion of the first of 12 pending cases against Buckles, the attorney's office said.
He is set to be sentenced Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. The attorney’s office said the jury found “heinous contributing factors which elevates the potential sentence to life without the possibility of release.”