MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on a fatal helicopter crash in southern Minnesota last month found no evidence of a “mechanical malfunction.”
A Robinson R44 II crashed in the town of Elgin around 3:30 p.m. July 19. According to the NTSB report, the helicopter was flying over a corn field when it struck nearby power lines.
A witness told the safety board he saw the helicopter twice fly over the power lines, then fly under them on the third pass. The witness then heard “a loud boom” and “saw smoke rising from where the helicopter had crashed.”
The witness and his father went to the crash site and saw the helicopter on fire.
The report states “most of the cabin and cockpit were destroyed by the postimpact fire.”
The pilot, 40-year-old Corey James Adcock of Texas, was killed in the crash.
