MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021-2022 season Tuesday, and while it offers few surprises, it gives fans a picture of where the team currently stands.

Fans are likely most curious about the offensive line. Rookie first-round pick Christian Darrisaw is currently listed as a backup at left tackle, with Rashod Hill holding down the starting job. At right guard, Oli Udoh is listed as starter.

Most of the rest of the offense remains the same as last year, with the exception of Irv Smith Jr. being slotted as starting tight end after longtime Viking Kyle Rudolph was cut this offseason.

The depth chart offers little insight into the third wide receiver position, a wide open battle between at least four players, though K.J. Osborn looks to be the frontrunner.

The team’s efforts to rebuild the defense are apparent on the depth chart. Danielle Hunter returns as starter at left defensive end after missing the entirety of the 2020-2021 season. Opposite him is Stephen Weatherly, who rejoined the Vikings this offseason after a year with the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Pierce, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, and prize free agent signing Dalvin Tomlinson will hold down the middle of the defensive line.

Nick Vigil currently holds the third linebacker spot after mainstays Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

According to the depth chart, Cameron Dantzler has been supplanted as a starting corner after a solid rookie season. Free agent acquisitions Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland are listed ahead of the 22-year-old.

Click here to see the entire depth chart.