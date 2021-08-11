ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Community members celebrated Wednesday the completion of a multi-year reconstruction project in St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood.
The nearly $15 million project involved rebuilding Dale Street and the bridge over Interstate 94. A ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted many design features to enhance safety, such as wider sidewalks, curb extensions and improved lighting.
RELATED: Rondo’s Renaissance: State Budget Gives $5M For I-94 Land Bridge Through Historic Black St. Paul Neighborhood
“We are blessed to be able to celebrate the reopening of a bridge that is not just a connection from one side of I-94 to the other,” said Mayor Melvin Carter at the ceremony. “But is truly a connection from our past to our future.”
Public are elements are also part of the reconstruction, added to commemorate the history and culture of the neighborhood. For instance, columns on the bridge on imprinted with homes destroyed during the construction of I-94 in the late 1950s.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven
- 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues
- Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling
- Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals