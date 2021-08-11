MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Community members celebrated Wednesday the completion of a multi-year reconstruction project in St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood.

The nearly $15 million project involved rebuilding Dale Street and the bridge over Interstate 94. A ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted many design features to enhance safety, such as wider sidewalks, curb extensions and improved lighting.

“We are blessed to be able to celebrate the reopening of a bridge that is not just a connection from one side of I-94 to the other,” said Mayor Melvin Carter at the ceremony. “But is truly a connection from our past to our future.”

Public are elements are also part of the reconstruction, added to commemorate the history and culture of the neighborhood. For instance, columns on the bridge on imprinted with homes destroyed during the construction of I-94 in the late 1950s.