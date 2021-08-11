MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on a Cass County highway Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 36-year-old driver from Pine River in a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading northbound on Highway 6 just south of Remer.
Just after noon, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting the 77-year-old’s Ford Escape.
Harold Edmund Cook, of Emily, died after being taken to Essentia hospital in Duluth. The 36-year-old was taken to Crosby Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Investigators say that Cook was not wearing a seat belt.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven
- 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues
- ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota
- Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year