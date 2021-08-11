MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old man was indicted on federal charges Tuesday in connection to an April robbery in Minneapolis that resulted in the shooting death of a store clerk.
The U.S. Attorney Office for the District of Minnesota said that Marlow Carson, of Minneapolis, was indicted by a federal grand jury for interference with commerce by robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of ammunition as a felon. Carson also faces charges in Hennepin County for second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated robbery and possessing ammunition or a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime.
According to court documents, Carson robbed Blue Sky Wireless on April 27 in the city’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Carson was armed with a handgun and shot the store clerk several times, resulting in his death. The clerk was identified as 40-year-old Liibaan Baqarre.
The day after the shooting, investigators arrested Carson in St. Paul. Carson has previous convictions for first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree drug sale.
