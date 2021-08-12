MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Minneapolis man is in custody, facing federal charges accusing him of recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota released court documents Thursday, saying Anton Joseph Lazzaro — also known as Tony Lazzaro — conspired with others to recruit the victims from May 2020 through December 2020.
Lazzaro, the founder of the GOP PAC Big Tent Republicans, was arrested Thursday and later made his first court appearance. The federal sex trafficking charges he faces are five counts of sex trafficking for minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of obstruction.
"Based on the evidence obtained in this investigation, authorities believe there may be additional victims of the alleged conduct," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.
Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to call the FBI Minneapolis Division at 763-569-8000.
