MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Anton Joseph Lazzaro, Federal Sex Trafficking Charges, Minneapolis News, Tony Lazzaro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Minneapolis man is in custody, facing federal charges accusing him of recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota released court documents Thursday, saying Anton Joseph Lazzaro — also known as Tony Lazzaro — conspired with others to recruit the victims from May 2020 through December 2020.

READ MORE: As Drought Worsens, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack Visits Minnesota

Tony Lazzaro (credit: Sherburne County)

Lazzaro, the founder of the GOP PAC Big Tent Republicans, was arrested Thursday and later made his first court appearance. The federal sex trafficking charges he faces are five counts of sex trafficking for minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of obstruction.

READ MORE: Buffalo Clinic Where Mass Shooting Occurred Set To Reopen In September

“Based on the evidence obtained in this investigation, authorities believe there may be additional victims of the alleged conduct,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

MORE NEWS: Drive-Thru 'Taco Bell Defy' To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to call the FBI Minneapolis Division at 763-569-8000.