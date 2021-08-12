MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s ongoing drought was top-of-mind Thursday as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited the state, speaking with farmers in Cannon Falls.
According to the latest report from the National Drought Mitigation Center, extreme drought conditions expanded by 7% since last week and now affect 42% of Minnesota. Additionally, 7% of the state is under “exceptional” drought conditions, marking the first time conditions have been so dire since the center’s analysis began in 1999.
RELATED: State Now Experiencing One Of The Worst Droughts In Its History
Meanwhile, farmers are also dealing with supply and demand issues, as well labor challenges, due to the resurging COVID-19 pandemic.
During his visit to southeastern Minnesota, Vilsack addressed some of those concerns. He also spoke about possible solutions to the labor shortage and ways to make it easier for farmers to sell corn.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven
- 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues
- ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota
- Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year