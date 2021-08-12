MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic in Rochester has announced Thursday that it will reinstitute visitor policy restrictions next week in response to the continued spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant.

According to Mayo Clinic, the updated visitor guidelines for both inpatient and outpatients will begin Monday.

As part of the new guidelines, all visitors entering Mayo Clinic will be screened for respiratory illness, will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines and must wear a mask for the entirety of the visit. Those who don’t follow the guidelines will be asked to leave.

“The goal of this policy update is to limit COVID-19 exposures across Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Safety remains Mayo Clinic’s top priority, and these measures are being reinstituted to protect patients and staff,” the Mayo Clinic news release said.

More information from Mayo Clinic on guidelines:

Inpatient settings

Patients may have two visitors.

Visitors may not be rotated and must be at least five years of age or older.

All visitors will be provided with a visitor ID badge.

For adult care areas, visitors will not be allowed to physically sleep overnight in a patient room unless approved by hospital leadership.

Any exceptions to the visitor policy will be reviewed and approved by hospital leadership or appointed designee. Visitor badges must be worn throughout the entirety of the visit.

Outpatient settings