MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning in central Minnesota after he overcompensated on a curve, lost control and rode into a ditch.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on County Road 3 in St. Wendel Township, which is about 10 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
The motorcyclist, identified as a 58-year-old Kimball man, was not wearing a helmet. An ambulance brought him to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
His condition is unknown.
