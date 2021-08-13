MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured after a shooting took place in south St. Cloud on Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the St. Cloud Police Department responded to reports of gun shots at the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South. When the officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting but no victims were present at the scene.
After talking to the involved parties, police believe the shooting occurred after an argument took place at Go For It Gas when the groups left the store to leave in their vehicles. A 32-year-old man from Sauk Rapids and a 16-year-old passenger pulled out of the parking lot and fired several rounds at a 21-year-old from St. Cloud and and two other men. The 21-year-old man responded by running after the vehicle and fired several rounds back as it fled the scene. Both the 21-year-old and the 16-year-old were shot in the exchange.
The 21-year-old and 32-year-old were taken into custody and transported to the Stearns County Jail on charges related to the shooting. Two handguns were recovered from the men as well.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact SCPD at 320-251-1200.