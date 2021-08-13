MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire destroyed two detached garages Friday in south Minneapolis, but crews were able to knock it down before it spread to any homes.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the fire shortly before 7 a.m. in the alley behind the 2700 block 13th Avenue South, in the Phillips neighborhood.
Firefighters found a detached garaged fully engulfed, and the flames quickly spread to another detached garage. Crews battled the fire and were able to extinguish it before it spread to nearby homes.
Both garages were destroyed, fire officials say. One nearby home sustained damage from the heat and the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
- Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro Charged With Recruiting 6 Minor Victims To Engage In Sex Acts
- ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota
- Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month