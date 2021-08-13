MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Garage Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire destroyed two detached garages Friday in south Minneapolis, but crews were able to knock it down before it spread to any homes.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the fire shortly before 7 a.m. in the alley behind the 2700 block 13th Avenue South, in the Phillips neighborhood.

Firefighters found a detached garaged fully engulfed, and the flames quickly spread to another detached garage. Crews battled the fire and were able to extinguish it before it spread to nearby homes.

Both garages were destroyed, fire officials say. One nearby home sustained damage from the heat and the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.