MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are searching a lake in northern Minnesota for a 21-year-old Twin Cities man after he got out of a canoe during rough weather Thursday and tried to swim for shore.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that Philip Poulose, of Roseville, and a friend were canoeing Thursday morning on Sand Lake near Britt when the weather turned windy and waves began to flood their canoe.
The friend reported to officials that Poulose said he was going to try to swim to the shoreline. Poulose has been missing since, although a rescue squad has continued to search the lake for him.
The friend swam to a small island, where he was rescued by responding officers. Neither Poulose nor his friend were wearing lifejackets.
