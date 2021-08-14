MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 73-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after a crash in Hutchinson.

According to the state patrol, the incident took place on Highway 7 near Omega Avenue.

Authorities say that a Chrysler was traveling eastbound on Highway 7, turning north onto Omega Avenue. A Red Ford going east on Highway 7 collided with the Chrysler and crossed into the westbound lane, where it hit a a White Ford pickup truck.

The 73-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital. Everyone else involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.