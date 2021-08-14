MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hy-Vee announced their free distribution of the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals Friday evening.
In a recent statement the grocer said they are offering the Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna vaccines for eligible patients at all locations. The FDA and CDC recently approved the use of the third vaccine for only severely or moderately immunocompromised people.
The CDC said the third vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after the second dose and strongly recommend patients using the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous doses.
Personal identification, proof of previous vaccination, and insurance are not required to receive the third vaccine, although Hy-Vee is requiring patients to wear a mask inside their facilities.
Hy-Vee said eligible patients are able to receive the shot on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary beginning Saturday, Aug. 14.
