MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With a fall-like morning and a summery afternoon, Saturday is a #Top10WxDay!
The weekend will stay dry and warm; low dew points will give us a relief from the humidity and bring in some cooler temperatures.
Temperatures on Saturday morning were crisp and cool: 58 degrees in the metro area, with high-30s reported up north near Lake Superior. There will be some more cooler nights ahead particularly in the north and east of the metro area, Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports.
However, things will start heat up in the next few days due to an area of hot, high pressure at the jet stream level in the southwestern part of the country. As winds start to shift, things will turn warm and hazy from the western wildfire smoke.
But for now, the skies are clear and blue, and temperatures on Saturday will top off at 85 degrees in the metro.
Overnight on Saturday, the lows will stay in the 60s, closer to average for this time of year.
On Sunday, things will heat up slightly to 87 degrees in the metro area and even warmer in the western part of the state. Fargo could reach 93 degrees.
The week ahead looks summery as the humidity starts to rise. There is a chance for some scattered rain on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.
