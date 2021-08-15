MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An event in Minneapolis on Sunday mixed two things that don’t always go together: beer and exercise.
There was a Beer Run at Dangerous Man Brewing. People ran a 5K throughout northeast Minneapolis. After all their hard work, runners got free beer and swag.
This event is part of the Brewery Running Series. There are runs at different breweries around the metro every few weeks, and they all raise money for charities.
For those interested in a beer run, there’s one in about two weeks in Inbound Brewing. More information can be found here.
