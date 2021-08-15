MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Almost all of Minnesota is under a fire weather watch until Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service issued the red flag alert for most of south central, central, and northern Minnesota. The watch is scheduled to last until 8 p.m.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that the breezy and dry conditions will make it so that any brush fires that start will spread quickly.
🔥 Fire Weather (Red Flag) Watch until 8/15 8:00PM for an elevated risk for brush fires. Breezy & dry conditions mean that brush fires can start and spread easily; use extreme care with open flames! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/J1UCz9NAIu
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 15, 2021
Minnesotans are advised against outdoor burning and to use extreme caution with any open flames.
As for the near-term forecast, the dry weather weather will last through the start of the workweek.
Heat and humidity are expected to increase in the coming days, and there’ll be chances for isolated storms during the latter half of the week.
