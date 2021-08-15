MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than two weeks out, but hundreds of State Fair positions still need to be filled.

The fair has approximately 400 open positions. The departments the fair needs more workers in include ticket taking and selling; sanitation and park & ride lot attendants.

On top of that, about 30 vendors have roughly 300 positions to yet fill.

Manny’s Tortas needs more workers this year than previous years because their booth at the food building has been extended.

“Years before I had 16 workers a day. Now this year, I expanded and need about 26 people,” said Manny Gonzalez, owner of Manny’s Tortas.

Gonzalez said he had to ask family members to work for him due to lack of employees. He pays his workers roughly $11 to $12 per hour, but said some applicants aren’t happy with it.

“People wants a lot of money to work, like just to cut pineapples, just to be a cashier,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said because prices of pineapples have gone up, prices for his piña coladas have also increased.

World’s Greatest French Fries is looking for a few more people to fill spots. Patrice Dworak, the certified food manager said they’ve been checking with the unemployment offices at the fair.

“We upped a dollar an hour more for returning people and we pay more than minimum wage. $10.50 is our starting wage and if they have experience they get more,” said Dworak.

Currently, the State Fair will not require masks and proof of vaccinations. They also will not be limiting daily visitors. However, with less than two weeks out, that can still change.

The fair will continue to hire now through the end of the fair.

