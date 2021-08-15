MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota Republicans are calling for state party chair Jennifer Carnahan to step down due to her ties to GOP donor and strategist Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, who was indicted Thursday on federal sex trafficking charges.

On Sunday, Sens. Julia Coleman (Chanhassen) and Michelle Benson (Ham Lake) joined other Republican leaders in calling for Carnahan’s resignation. They also are demanding an independent financial audit into the party and an investigation into its operations.

“The questions surrounding [Carnahan’s] actions make it impossible for her to effectively serve as chair any longer,” Coleman wrote in a statement.

My statement regarding the actions and accusations coming out of the #MNGOP this past weekend. It is time to move forward, right the wrongs, and do better: pic.twitter.com/cBXDf1otD8 — Julia Coleman (@JuliaEColeman) August 15, 2021

If Carnahan does not step down, it’d be the responsibility of the party’s executive board to remove her, Benson said.

“Without swift action and full transparency, we would leave the impression that the board and our party is comfortable with and willing to tolerate the chair’s actions,” Benson wrote in a statement.

On Friday, Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) called for Carnahan’s resignation, as did former Minnesota GOP lawmaker and deputy chair Kelly Fenton.

Four Minnesota House Republicans — Reps. Steve Drazkowski (Mazeppa), Tim Miller (Prinsburg), Cal Bahr (East Bethel), and Jeremy Munson (Lake Crystal) — have also called for Carnahan to step down.

“The Republican Party of Minnesota is in crisis,” said a statement signed by the House members. “The conflicts of interest and the numerous deeply concerning

questions being brought to light need to be answered and resolved now. Investigations and audits do not mean the accusations are true. Investigating, disclosing, and addressing accusations is a duty of the board and our leadership and how we restore trust.”

Lazzaro, 30, the founder of the GOP PAC Big Tent Republicans, was arrested Thursday on federal sex trafficking charges. He faces five counts of sex trafficking of minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of obstruction.

Lazzaro is deeply involved in Minnesota GOP politics. Federal campaign finance records show he has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates and causes, including to the Minnesota GOP, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn is Carnahan’s husband.

Since Lazzaro has been changed, Emmer, Hagedorn, and others have since said they will donate the contributions Lazzaro made to charity.

Still, Carnahan’s close ties to Lazzaro have garnered scrutiny in recent days. In 2019 and early 2020, Carnahan hosted a podcast with Lazzaro, but she has made no mention of her affiliation with Lazzaro since the news of the sex trafficking allegations broken.

On Saturday, Carnahan called the charges against Lazzaro “heinous and disturbing.”

Lazzaro’s attorney says his client is being falsely accused.