MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed and a woman seriously injured early Monday morning after a car crashed into a tree in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of White Bear Avenue on the city’s east side. Witnesses reported that a vehicle slammed into a tree and was smoking.
Responding officers found a 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman inside the car. The man had suffered grave injuries, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Crews extricated the woman from the vehicle and brought her to Regions Hospital for treatment. She was listed in critical but stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor.
