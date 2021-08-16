MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you have a bad night’s sleep, do you rely on a nap to try to bounce back?
New research from Michigan State University shows a short nap of 30 to 60 minutes did not help people recover from a lack of sleep.
“While short naps didn’t show measurable effects on relieving the effects of sleep deprivation, we found that the amount of slow-wave sleep that participants obtained during the nap was related to reduced impairments associated with sleep deprivation,” Kimberly Fenn, associate professor of MSU, said.
