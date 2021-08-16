MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota National Guard troops are heading up north to help fight wildfires.
Gov. Tim Walz signed the executive order Sunday night after months of drought-fueled fires.
Right now, Minnesota is in one of the worst droughts in history.
“This summer, Minnesota has experienced abnormally high temperatures and a historic drought resulting in dry conditions conducive to wildfires. I am grateful to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts to combat wildfires in our state,” Walz said. “The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans.”
The National guard soldiers will join the DNR, along with other state and federal officials, to try to keep the fires under control.
More On WCCO.com:
- St. Thomas GOP Chair Gisela Castro Medina Arrested In Florida On Sex Trafficking Charges
- New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
- Maple Grove Residential Burglaries Increase Due To Surge In Auto Theft
- GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan Pushes Back After More Republicans Call For Her Ouster