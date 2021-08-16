MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 41-year-old woman was critically injured after falling off an ATV on Saturday in central Minnesota.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on North 2nd Street in Darwin, which is about 60 miles west of Minneapolis.
Katie Riehle, of Darwin, was riding on the ATV’s tailgate when she fell off and struck her head on the tailgate and pavement.
A medical helicopter brought her to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
