Summer 2021 might be winding down, but, frankly, it’s never the wrong season for ice cream.

With an ice cream maker in your home, the only thing standing between you and a cool, fresh treat is the press of a button or a little bit of elbow grease. You don’t have to put on a jacket or drive anywhere to fill your cone — and your heart — with your favorite dessert. With the right ingredients and a little creativity, you can make an ice cream treat tastier and healthier than anything you’ll find in the supermarket freezer.

There are many different types and models of ice cream makers available, so how do you choose the best ice cream maker for you? It depends on what features you want: Self-freezing automatic ice cream machines require no preparation, while less expensive machines require you to freeze a bowl in the freezer overnight before you make homemade ice cream. There’s a fruit soft-serve machine that makes dairy-free, ice-cream-like treats — a great option for vegans. And if you want an unusual way to make ice cream while away at the park or beach, check out the ice cream ball that makes frozen desserts while you throw it around.

No matter what your ice cream wants or your ice cream needs are — there’s an ice cream machine perfect for you. Here are six highly rated ice cream makers, and some delicious recipe ideas to get started.

Cuisinart electric ice cream maker

If you are ready to take the plunge and purchase a new kitchen appliance to make sweet treats, the ICE21R ice cream maker from Cuisinart is an all-around great choice. With a double-insulated freezer bowl, this ice cream maker can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream in less than 25 minutes, with no ice required. The large ingredient spout with easy-lock lid gives you the ability to add extra ingredients into your homemade ice cream as you go along. Planning is required to make ice cream: It is recommended to keep the Cuisinart freezing bowl in the freezer for 16 to 24 hours.

For a recipe that puts the heavy-duty Cuisinart motor to good use, check out this super-rich chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream recipe from Brown Eyed Baker.

Cuisinart electric ice cream maker, $70 (reduced from $90)

Elite Gourmet old-fashioned electric ice cream maker

This pine bucket-styled electric ice cream maker from Elite Gourmet has the look of an old-fashioned ice cream maker, but doesn’t require any old-fashioned elbow grease. In under 40 minutes, you can have up to 4 quarts of homemade ice cream by adding ice and salt, and then plugging the appliance in to do all the churning.

This old-fashioned-looking ice cream maker calls for a classic ice cream flavor: Take a look at this old-school vanilla ice cream recipe from Add a Pinch.

Elite Gourmet old-fashioned electric ice cream maker, $60

Yonanas fruit soft serve machine

Looking to make a refreshing summer treat that’s vegan-friendly and healthier than most? This fruit soft serve machine from Yonanas turns frozen fruit into a dessert-worthy snack in seconds. Simply insert your favorite fruits into the chute and churn out a tasty sorbet with ease. Even the clean up is relatively simple: The chute, plunger and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe.

For this machine, try one of Yonanas’ recipes for raspberry soft-serve.

Yonanas fruit soft serve machine, $50

YayLabs soft-shell ice cream ball

This softshell ice cream ball from YayLabs is designed to turn dessert into an activity that’s fun for the whole family — in more than one way. Add cream, sugar and flavorings in one end and ice and rock salt in the other, and then start throwing the ball around. After about 25 minutes of play, the soft-shell ball produces approximately one pint of ice cream. Easy to clean and transport, this dishwasher-safe, BPA-free ball can go practically anywhere you can bring the necessary ingredients — it’s a fun addition to a picnic or beach day.

For this extra-involved ice cream making process, try something timeless and simple, like this mint chocolate chip recipe from Chew Out Loud. When you’re ready to serve, just flip back the built-in handles and lay the ball on a flat surface to scoop out the ice cream.

YayLabs soft-shell ice cream ball, $48

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment

Searching for something that will blend well with your existing kitchen appliances? You don’t necessarily need a new gadget to make ice cream at home if you have a KitchenAid stand mixer.

This ice cream maker attachment makes up to 2 quarts of ice cream and other frozen desserts in less than 30 minutes. All parts of the attachment, except for the freezer bowl, are dishwasher-safe for minimal clean-up time. For the best results, you’ll need to plan on storing the freezer bowl in your freezer for at least 15 hours.

Next time you’re debating making cookies using your KitchenAid mixer, toss on the ice cream maker attachment instead and try out this cookie dough ice cream recipe from Julie’s Eats and Treats.

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment, $85 (reduced from $90)

Whynter self-freezing automatic ice cream maker

Want a machine that can keep up with sudden late-night ice cream cravings? The ICM-200LS Automatic Ice Cream Maker from Whynter does just that. With a built-in compressor freezer, you can use this ice cream maker without having to do any pre-planning or pre-freezing, and then quickly make additional batches as well. An extended cooling function prevents your ice cream from melting, and a motor protection function will kick in if the ice cream gets too solid to churn. This stainless steel 2.1-quart-capacity maker also has a removable mixing bowl and blade, so clean-up is a snap.

For a machine as convenient as this one, try out a slightly more involved and decadent recipe, such as this luxurious salted caramel ice cream from New York Times Cooking.

Whynter self-freezing automatic ice cream maker, $292

Chef’n Sweet ice cream sandwich maker

Here’s a way to take that homemade ice cream to the next level: Turn it into an ice cream sandwich! Just bake some cookie or brownie batter in the silicone tray (a recipe is included), spread on homemade ice cream with the included spatula tool, freeze and enjoy. The Chef’n Sweet ice cream sandwich maker lets you build four ice cream sandwiches at a time.

Chef’n Sweet ice cream sandwich maker, $20

