MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist involved in crash in St. Croix County earlier this month has died of their injuries. The crash happened after the driver was pursued by law enforcement officers, and failed to stop at a stop sign.
The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 1 near county trunk highways T and H in the town of Stanton, Wisconsin. Police said the vehicle they tried to pull over had plates that didn’t match the vehicle.
The driver fled from New Richmond Police Department officers, who ultimately terminated the pursuit, according to St. Croix County authorities.
The vehicle police were chasing ultimately crashed after failing to stop at a stop sign, crashing into a pickup truck.
The driver of the vehicle earlier being pursued by officers was extricated from the car and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. On Saturday, he died of those injuries. He has since been identified as 20-year-old Logan Zappa, of Deer Park, Wisconsin.
The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene and released. Both drivers had seat belts.