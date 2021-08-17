MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is still “fighting for his life” after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late last month near downtown Minneapolis.

The victim was hit just after 3 a.m. on July 25 by a black and white, late model Dodge Charger — which is believed to be a former police squad car — on West 15th Street near Nicollet Avenue. He is still listed in critical condition more than three weeks later.

(credit: MPD)

Police say the car likely has “significant damage” to its front right headlamp area. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting their website.