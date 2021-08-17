MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is still “fighting for his life” after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late last month near downtown Minneapolis.
The victim was hit just after 3 a.m. on July 25 by a black and white, late model Dodge Charger — which is believed to be a former police squad car — on West 15th Street near Nicollet Avenue. He is still listed in critical condition more than three weeks later.
Police say the car likely has “significant damage” to its front right headlamp area. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting their website.