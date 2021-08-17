MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s most populous county will require vaccines for its employees.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that all county employees, as well as contractors and volunteers, will need to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1.
There will be limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Unvaccinated staff members will need to test for COVID-19 weekly, the county said.
“We are proud to join the growing coalition of employers in Minnesota who are requiring vaccination,” says Board Chair and District 3 Commissioner Marion Greene said in a statement. “By taking this action we hope to strengthen community norms around vaccination, and keep our employees and residents safe and healthy.”
As of Tuesday, there have been 131,024 total COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County since the start of the pandemic, and 1,819 deaths from the virus.