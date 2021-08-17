MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of the eastern metro is now under watering restrictions due to Minnesota’s ongoing drought.
Saint Paul Regional Water Services announced Tuesday new restrictions that apply to all of its customers in St. Paul, Arden Hills, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Lilydale, Little Canada, Maplewood, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Roseville and West St. Paul.
Those restrictions include an odd/even watering schedule, which means customers with odd-numbered addresses water on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered addresses water on even-numbered days.
Outdoor watering is prohibited from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
SPRWS said there are some exceptions, such as nurseries or community gardens, as well as watering new sod or seed. Trees can be watered with a dripping hose, bucket or tree watering bag.
SPRWS said enforcement of the watering restrictions will start Friday. A customer’s first two violations will earn them warnings, but subsequent violations will incur financial penalty, and potentially even water shutoff.
As of last week, 42% of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. For the first time since analysis began in 1999, exceptional drought conditions have been recorded in the state.
According to WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak, Minnesota is experiencing one of the 10 worst droughts in state history.