MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager was fatally shot while sitting in a car in Brooklyn Park Tuesday afternoon, according to the city’s police department.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive. A 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
According to police, the shooter walked up to the boy’s parked car and shot him while he was inside.
Police said a juvenile male is in custody, but other suspects are believed to be involved.